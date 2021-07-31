Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.