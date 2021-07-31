 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

Park Hills's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News