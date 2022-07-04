 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

