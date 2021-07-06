Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.29. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.