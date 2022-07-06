This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
