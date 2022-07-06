Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.