Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
