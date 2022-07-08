Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
