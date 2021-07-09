Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially in the evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.