This evening in Park Hills: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 40% chan…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hi…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Park Hills area w…