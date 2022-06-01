Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.