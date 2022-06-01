Park Hills's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forec…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thurs…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…