Park Hills's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94.07. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
