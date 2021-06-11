This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93.8. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't leave the hou…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Scatte…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures wil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Thursday. I…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Overcast with showers at times. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Park Hil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…