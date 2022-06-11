Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
