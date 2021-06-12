Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.