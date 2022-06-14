This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly …
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tod…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Thursday. The fore…
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of th…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. …