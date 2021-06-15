Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.