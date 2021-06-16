Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95.99. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.