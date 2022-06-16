Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.