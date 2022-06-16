For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly …
For the drive home in Park Hills: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. …
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds lig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening in Park Hills: Generally fair. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…