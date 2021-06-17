Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 99.7. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening in Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees t…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it …
This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Saturday. Tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'l…