Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 99.7. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.