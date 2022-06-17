This evening in Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds lig…
This evening in Park Hills: Generally fair. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Thursday. The fore…