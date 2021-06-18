This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 97.24. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening in Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees t…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it …
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings…
This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Saturday. Tempera…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perf…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Fr…