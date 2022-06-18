 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

