Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
