For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees t…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees.…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills …
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.