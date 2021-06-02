Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.