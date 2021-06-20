 Skip to main content
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

