Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.