For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
