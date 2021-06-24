Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.