This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
