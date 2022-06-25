For the drive home in Park Hills: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
The success of the Normandy invasion was extraordinarily dependent on weather conditions.