Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
