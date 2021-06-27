For the drive home in Park Hills: A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
