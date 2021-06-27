Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.