This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Tuesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
