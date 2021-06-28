 Skip to main content
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Tuesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

