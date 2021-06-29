Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. How li…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The suns…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of …
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of r…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.…