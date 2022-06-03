This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forec…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should rea…