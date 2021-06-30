Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.