Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
