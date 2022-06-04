Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.