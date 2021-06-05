 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hills. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News