This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hills. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
