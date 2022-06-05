For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
