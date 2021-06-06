This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Overcast with showers at times. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't leave the hou…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures wil…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Scatte…
This evening in Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to re…