This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
