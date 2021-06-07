Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.