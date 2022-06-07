For the drive home in Park Hills: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Wednesday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tod…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High U…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forec…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be p…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be war…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of he…