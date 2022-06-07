Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Wednesday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.