Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.