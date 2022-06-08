This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
