Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Friday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.