Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
