This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
