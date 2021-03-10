Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.