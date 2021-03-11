This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills p…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees.…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partl…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Pa…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 de…